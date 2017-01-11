Family of boy killed on world's tallest waterslide reaches settlement with park
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - A settlement has been reached between the family of a, boy killed while riding the world's tallest water slide and Schlitterbahn, the Kansas City water park where the incident occurred.
Court documents filed Wednesday in Johnson County (Kansas) District Court show both Schlitterbahn and Zebec of North America as defendants in the settlement. Zebec is a manufacturer of water sport products, according to their website.
RELATED | Community remembers 10-year-old Caleb Schwab
Schlitterbahn officials confirmed with Scripps station KSHB they had reached a settlement with the family of Caleb Schawb, but referred all other comment to the Schwab family.
RELATED | Schlitterbahn to demolish waterslide after boy's death
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
