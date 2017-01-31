Security guard fatally shoots man playing Pokemon Go, claims attorney

Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 42°
HI: 67°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 45°
Mostly clear
HI: 67°
LO: 42°
HI: 67°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 45°
Jiansheng Chen, 60, was killed last week in Virginia while playing Pokemon Go by a security guard while playing Pokemon Go, Chen's family attorney claims.
According to WTKR-TV, attorney Greg Sandler said the incident was due in part to a language barrier.
“I cannot imagine what could have justified shooting through the front windshield of Mr. Chen’s van five times,” Sandler told WTKR.
The incident took place last Thursday in Chesapeake, Virginia and involved a security guard for the River Walk Community Association. Police told WTKR that while the man was gaming, he was approached by the security guard and was shot after a confrontation.
Chen's family claims that the man only knew basic English words.
“His family is a homeowner in the area,” Sandler told the station. “Ironically, he is one of the people security is supposed to be protecting as a homeowner.”
The community association said in a statement it hires unarmed security guards, but was unaware why the guard was allegedly armed.
Police has not pressed charges and has not identified the security guard involved in last week's shooting.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.