Second Iraqi detained under Trump's orders will be released

(CNN) -- Protesters gathered in cities across the United States on Saturday to complain about President Donald Trump's immigration policies. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

A large crowd was at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to protest the detention of two Iraqis.

One of the men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was released early Saturday afternoon. He worked with the US government for 10 years after the United States invaded Iraq.

The other detained man, Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been granted a visa to join his wife, who worked for a US contractor in Iraq, and son, both of whom already live in the United States as refugees. Alshawi was expected to be released later Saturday.

The protesters carried signs reading, "We are all immigrants!" and "No ban! No wall!"

A group of community activists, attorneys and others gathered at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Protests also took place at Dulles International Airport in Washington; Newark International Airport in New Jersey; San Francisco; Denver and Dallas.

Protests are scheduled Sunday in Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington and Chicago.

