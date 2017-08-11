Recall issued for PharmaTech liquids

Distribution Leader Brand, Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby Laboratories issued a joint nationwide recall for liquid products made by PharmaTech LLC at is facility in Davie, Florida.

The recall comes after possible product contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products were distributed to wholesale and retail facilities, including hospitals and pharmacies.

The FDA reported several reports of B. cepacia infections in patients involving PharmaTech's Diocto Syrup and Diocto Liquid.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Rugby Laboratories/Major Pharmaceuticals Customer Support at 1-800-645-2158, available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. EST or Leader Customer Support at 1-800-200-6313 option No. 1 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 7p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m EST. Consumers can contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have additional questions about this product.

For a full list of products impacted, click here.