Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush condemn Trump's Charlottesville statements

Scripps National Desk
9:01 AM, Aug 16, 2017
WASHINGTON - MAY 6: U.S. President George W. Bush (R) and his father, former U.S. President George Bush (L) wave as the leave a family wedding at St. John's Episcopal Church May 6, 2006 in Washington, DC. Alexander Ellis, son of George W. Bush's cousin, married Sarah Aker. (Photo by Normand Blouin-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
In a joint statement Wednesday, former Presidents George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, condemned President Donald Trump's statements on the weekend violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights," the statement read in part.

More on this as it develops.

 

 

