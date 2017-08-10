President Trump suggests his 'fire and fury' comments to North Korea 'weren't tough enough'

Comments come after admin. walked back threat

As uncertainty continues to loom, the world is on high alert as relations between the U.S. and North Korea seem to be deteriorating. The promise from U.S. President Donald Trump to unleash "fire and furry" if North Korea refuses to back down, is seen by some as serious, but others says Trumps response hasn't changed much surrounding the overall situation. Politico spoke to Lisa Collins, an expert on North Korea and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who had this to say: "The rhetoric has been heightened, but I don’t think that it changes the actual reality of the North Korean threat. North Korea is used to giving and relaying this kind of rhetoric, and North Korea is very used to these responses." That being said it doesn't change concern and heightened awareness that the 2 countries may be feeling.

Jason Meyers

President Donald Trump reiterated his bellicose warning to North Korea from earlier in the week, telling reporters at his golf club in New Jersey on Thursday that his threat to bring "fire and fury" if North Korea continued to threaten the United States may not have gone far enough.

"Maybe it wasn't tough enough," Trump said during a lengthy exchange with reporters, according to pool reporters with the President.

Trump said that past administrations had not done enough to take on North Korea and that it is time a President "stuck up for the country."

Trump also expressed concerns that sanctions would not work against the rogue nation.

The comments came during a meeting Trump held with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and newly installed White House chief of staff John Kelly.

In off-the-cuff remarks on Tuesday, Trump said: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States."

"They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen ... he has been very threatening beyond a normal state," Trump said. "They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Trump declined to rule out a preemptive strike on North Korea, saying he won't discuss potential military options.

"We don't talk about that. We never do. I don't talk about it," Trump told reporters at his golf club in New Jersey when asked about a preemptive strike. "We'll see what happens."

"What they've been doing and what they've been getting away with is a tragedy and it can't be allowed," Trump said.

He said the US will "always consider negotiations" with North Korea.

The President also sought to reassure Americans of their own safety on Thursday, even as he issued another stark warning to North Korea.

"The people of this country should be very comfortable," Trump said. "The people of our country are safe. Our allies are safe."

