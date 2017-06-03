President Trump files for extension of his 2016 tax return

CNN
1:55 PM, Jun 3, 2017

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has filed for an extension of his 2016 taxes, a White House official confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The official did not say when the extension was filed or the reason cited.

The President has refused to release his previous returns because he has said he is under audit.

NBC first reported the extension request.


Now Trending