President Obama's last words to America

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
President Obama inauguration Day leaving white house
(CNN) -- President Obama departed the Oval Office for the final time Friday, slipping a letter for Donald Trump into the top drawer of his desk and striding toward the Residence.
He was upbeat, smiling and revealing no apprehension about the man he's about the meet and escort to the US Capitol.
"Are you feeling nostalgic?" inquired a reporter from the Rose Garden.
"Of course," said the President.
"Any final words for the American people?" asked another.
"Thank you," he said.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!