Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home

illustration, burglary and theft. Man wearing a balaclava, holding a wrecking bar, about to break open the front door of an apartment. (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.
Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.
The Vindicator reports Saturday the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering.
Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.
Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.
