Police operation underway near Barcelona

According to local officials in Spain, a police raid is taking place in the town of Cambrils, which is 70 miles southwest of Barcalona, the site of a terrorist attack earlier in the day.

Officials tweeted around 8 p.m. ET that they believe they have killed suspects. It is unclear whether these suspects were involved in Thursday's attack, which killed 13 and injured nearly 100. Local police encouraged residents near the raid to stay inside.

The deadly terrorist attack took place Thursday afternoon in a popular tourist area of Barcalona. The suspect used a van to drive through the crowded streets and sidewalks full of pedestrians.

It was believed that the driver had gotten away from the attack before authorities arrived on the scene.