Peyton Manning spotted at the White House after reportedly playing golf with President Trump

Oscar Contreras
2:57 PM, Jun 4, 2017
4 hours ago

DENVER  -- Former Denver Broncos quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was spotted leaving the White House Sunday after reportedly hitting the golf course with President Donald Trump, according to multiple political reporters in Washington, D.C.

According to a CNN producer, Manning and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., joined President Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

A New York Times photojournalist also spotted the duo leaving the White House after coming back from the golf club. 

The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based political blog reports Manning and Corker were seen on the South Lawn at the White House.

Trump, who was known to criticize former President Barack Obama for his golfing, visited one of his golf properties for the 23rd time this Sunday since taking office 19 weeks ago, according to pool reporters in D.C. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending