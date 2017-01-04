Orkin releases list of cities most plagued by bed bugs

Current
If you are looking to stay somewhere where the bed bugs don't bite, you might want to avoid Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The cities came in first and second respectively on Orkin's annual list of most calls to exterminate bed bugs.
According to Orkin's list, Baltimore jumped from No. 10 last year to No.1 on the list revealed Tuesday. Behind Washington at No. 2 was Chicago, New York and Columbus. Chicago topped last year's list.
The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2015 – Nov. 30, 2016. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Los Angeles improved from No. 2 on last year's list to No. 6.
According to Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services Ron Harrison, the problem has grown rapidly in the last 10 years. Harrison said the issue was practically "unheard of" more than a decade ago.
“Anyone can get bed bugs in their home. They are not a sign of uncleanliness. Bed bugs only need blood to survive. We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing,” Harrison said.
Orkin offers the following tips to combating bed bugs:
At Home:
During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs:
To see the complete top 50 list, click here.
