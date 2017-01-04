New York Gov. Cuomo announces free college tuition plan

Mina Abgoon
10:31 PM, Jan 3, 2017
5 hours ago
Michael Nagle
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bringing back to life a popular position in the presidential campaign season, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday proposed a free college tuition plan.
 
Cuomo was joined by Vermont senator and free college proponent Bernie Sanders for the announcement, proposing the plan for students from families making $125,000 or less per year, Time reports.
 
Nearly one million families with college-aged children would reportedly qualify for the plan, which is estimated to cost $163 million.
 
According to the plan, those students could attend state and city colleges, including community colleges, for free.
 
The proposal was well-received by free tuition proponents including Hillary Clinton, who proposed a similar plan when she ran for president in 2016.
 
She praised Cuomo’s proposal via Twitter.
 
Current in-state tuition at SUNY schools is $6,470, according to Time.
 
The New York Times reports that the state already spends $1 billion per year on a tuition assistance program, which caps awards at $5,165.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending