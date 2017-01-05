New York City has safest year on record

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 63°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 47°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation's first lady to "The Tonight Show" on January 11.
Police say a Philadelphia woman repeatedly aired her frustration at failing to win a jackpot by making obscene and violent threats…
Crews rushed to save a little boy dangling from a ski lift at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah.
Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) was being sworn in by House Speaker Paul Ryan when his son did something embarrassing.
Samsung is looking to bounce back from its Galaxy Note 7 explosion controversy with a new phone: the Galaxy A.
United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.