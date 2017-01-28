Zoos worldwide compare cutest animals in photo battle on Twitter
#CuteAnimalTweetOff showed of animal diversity
This is one of those rare competitions where everyone wins.
This week, zoos around the country — and the globe — held an impromptu social media competition showcasing their cutest animals.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
Denver, Colorado:
Wait, everyone! Our #redpanda cub wants to be included in the #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/0bL8UiHV8f— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 26, 2017
Columbus, Ohio:
Paws down, we have the cutest animal duo! 🐆🐶 #CuteAnimalTweetOff @ToledoZoo @clemetzoo @CincinnatiZoo @AkronZoo pic.twitter.com/suICnIEaOF— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 26, 2017
Cincinnati, Ohio:
Kisses for baby giraffe Cora #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/6s5Gj6JzZB— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017
Buffalo, New York:
Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH— buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017
Memphis, Tennessee:
Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017
San Diego, California:
Estrella is our #CuteAnimalTweetOff Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0FAj2f3bjG— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2017
Tucson, Arizona:
It's not a competition, but ... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/bhZkbvetT4— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017
Saint Paul, Minnesota:
We’ll share this photo for any reason… #CuteAnimalTweetOff #CuteOff pic.twitter.com/lrh4U0TW3P— Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) January 25, 2017
Los Angeles, California:
DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFF pic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
Atlanta, Georgia:
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
A few zoos around the world got in on the action too.
Canada:
"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017
*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1
Australia:
Here at the #AustraliaZooWildlifeHospital we get to meet the cutest animals in the world & also save their lives! #cuteanimaltweetoff 🐨🦎🌏 pic.twitter.com/I6QB0wid8C— Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 26, 2017
The photo competition showed off the diversity of beauty across the animal kingdom. Elephants, frogs, bears, giraffes, cheetahs, monkeys and other species were shown off by the zoos in which they live.
To see more cute animals, click here.
KGUN9-TV reporter Ina Ronquillo contributed to this report.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.
Mischa Barton taken to LA hospital
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Mark Zuckerberg dropping Hawaii lawsuits
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
New Gerber baby from Ohio
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.
'Panty bandit' sentenced to jail in California
A man who police dubbed the "panty bandit" after a string of thefts of women's lingerie has been sentenced to serve more than…
High court won't hear 'Sister Wives' appeal
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old student joins fraternity
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a full-time student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.