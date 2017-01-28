Zoos worldwide compare cutest animals in photo battle on Twitter

This is one of those rare competitions where everyone wins.

This week, zoos around the country — and the globe — held an impromptu social media competition showcasing their cutest animals.

It began when Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

After that, zoos around the country posted photos of their own adorable animal residents to Twitter. See some of the highlights below. Virginia Beach, Virginia: @SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb — Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017

Denver, Colorado:

Columbus, Ohio:

Cincinnati, Ohio:

Buffalo, New York:

Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017

Memphis, Tennessee:

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

San Diego, California:

Tucson, Arizona:

Saint Paul, Minnesota:

Los Angeles, California:

Atlanta, Georgia:

A few zoos around the world got in on the action too.

Canada:

"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟

*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

Australia:

Here at the #AustraliaZooWildlifeHospital we get to meet the cutest animals in the world & also save their lives! #cuteanimaltweetoff 🐨🦎🌏 pic.twitter.com/I6QB0wid8C — Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 26, 2017

The photo competition showed off the diversity of beauty across the animal kingdom. Elephants, frogs, bears, giraffes, cheetahs, monkeys and other species were shown off by the zoos in which they live.

