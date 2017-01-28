Zoos worldwide compare cutest animals in photo battle on Twitter

#CuteAnimalTweetOff showed of animal diversity

Clint Davis
4:53 PM, Jan 27, 2017
5:17 AM, Jan 28, 2017
REID PARK ZOO

This is one of those rare competitions where everyone wins.

This week, zoos around the country — and the globe — held an impromptu social media competition showcasing their cutest animals.

It began when Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.
After that, zoos around the country posted photos of their own adorable animal residents to Twitter. See some of the highlights below.
 
Virginia Beach, Virginia:

Denver, Colorado:

Columbus, Ohio:

Cincinnati, Ohio:

Buffalo, New York:

Memphis, Tennessee:

San Diego, California:

Tucson, Arizona:

Saint Paul, Minnesota:

Los Angeles, California:

Atlanta, Georgia:

A few zoos around the world got in on the action too.

Canada:

Australia:

The photo competition showed off the diversity of beauty across the animal kingdom. Elephants, frogs, bears, giraffes, cheetahs, monkeys and other species were shown off by the zoos in which they live.

To see more cute animals, click here.

KGUN9-TV reporter Ina Ronquillo contributed to this report.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending