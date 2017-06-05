MillerCoors is bringing Zima malt beverage back next month

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready, America. MillerCoors is bringing back the infamous malt drink Zima for a limited release beginning 4th of July weekend, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

“It was brought back because '90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion, and more - it’s clear the decade has made a comeback,” MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney told the Business Journal. “That’s why it’s the perfect time for our very own '90s legend, Zima, to return for a limited time.”

The clear malt beverage gained popularity in the early 1990s, but Zima’s sales fizzled after an initially effective marketing campaign led many consumers to give it a taste — once.

It became the butt of jokes from the likes of David Letterman and even current late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel still pile on. ("Some teenagers are reportedly drinking hand sanitizer to get drunk. Remember when Zima was the most embarrassing thing to drink?")

Zima's original look and feel is even returning for this limited run, the Business Journal says:

“People will be able to purchase it in a 6-pack and drink it out of the fluted bottle while tasting the refreshing citrus beverage they remember," Maloney told them.

You'll be able to get yours starting Independence Day weekend - but act fast. Maloney says "once it's gone, it's gone."