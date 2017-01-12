Michigan dog hailed a hero for saving owner from freezing to death

(WSYM) - A golden retriever who stayed by her owner’s side after he slipped and fell in the freezing cold on New Year’s Eve is being hailed a hero for saving his life.

According to a CNN news report, the dog named Kelsey found her owner after the fall, and the man injured his neck. According to the report, a doctor said if it were not for Kelsey, the man might not be alive.

The man fell when he went out to get more firewood in Petoskey, Mich. He was stranded in the cold for almost a full day and the temperatures reached as low as 24 degrees. The news report says Kelsey put her body on top of his arms trying to keep her owner’s body warm.

To learn more about this story, watch the video below.