Man tips waiter with Valium pill, police say

Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Here's a tip: Don't give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.
According to police, that gesture led to trouble for a patron of a Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.
State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.
The Morning Call reports David Carnevale, of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.
