Man goes back into burning mobile home to get phone, dies

After he and his family escaped their burning mobile home, a 22-year-old man went back inside to get his phone. The decision killed him.

According to South Carolina's WSPA-TV, the unidentified man was found dead in a bedroom inside the destroyed mobile home in Anderson on Friday morning.

When the fire started, the victim, his female fiance and a teenager got out of the single-wide trailer alive. But the man decided to go back inside to grab his phone and apparently got trapped, the Anderson County coroner told WSPA.

The fire started around 3 a.m. local time and may have been caused by a cigarette, according to investigators.

