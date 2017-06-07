Maine man releases 100 bedbugs at city hall after being denied benefits, report says

A Maine government building had to close early Friday after an angry man unleashed an army of bedbugs.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. Friday, when a man came to the Augusta City Center and requested financial assistance. The man, who was unidentified by police, was denied by a government employee, which apparently set him off, according to CentralMaine.com.

A witness said the man "whipped out a cup (full of bedbugs) and slammed it on the counter," sending about 100 of the insects flying.

The man was caught by police but investigators did not immediately charge him with any criminal act.

The Augusta City Center was closed at about 2:30 p.m. so exterminators could kill the bugs and eliminate the threat of exposure.

One employee told CentralMaine.com that he's "never had anything as yucky as this" happen in more than 40 years of government work.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.