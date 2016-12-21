Lena Dunham apologizes for 'distasteful joke' about abortion

Actress, writer and director Lena Dunham has apologized after making controversial comments about abortion on her podcast last week.

On her "Women Of The Hour" podcast, Dunham was discussing the stigma of abortion when she said that while she hasn't had an abortion, she wishes she had had one.

“I realized then that even I was carrying within myself a stigma around this issue. Even I, the women who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department,” she said. “ … Now, I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

On Tuesday, Dunham took to Instagram to apologize for her comments.

"I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated," she said, in part. "I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma."

Dunham’s apology came after people of all genders and political persuasion took to social media to criticize her comments.

For Lena Dunham to make light of an emotional decision that many women have had to go through isn't cool. I'm all for protest but do better.

— Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) December 20, 2016

So @lenadunham said she says she wishes she had an abortion, further fueling my hatred for her. pic.twitter.com/BdiIb4KWpV

— Leah Rocketto (@LRocketto) December 20, 2016

I know women who have had an abortion & not a single one has made light of the situation by saying something so distasteful like @lenadunham

— amber nicole (@AmberKCCO) December 20, 2016

.@lenadunham FYI an abortion is not something you "get to have." It's an awful experience one SHOULDN'T wish for like a gift from Santa 😑🙄

— s a s h a (@kisslow) December 20, 2016

Dunham is no stranger to creating controversy. In September, Dunham apologized to NFL player Odell Beckham, Jr. after comments she made during an interview with comedienne Amy Schumer. She has also faced criticism after she published a story in her book about her sexual exploration as a child.

Dunham's comments can be heard below. Her comments on abortion come between 14:00 and 15:00