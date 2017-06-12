Police confirm the identity of a mother, two daughters killed in Ohio home

Current
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Three adults have been found dead at a home in North Royalton, Ohio, police confirm.
The three women — a mother and her two adult daughters — were found dead by a family friend Sunday night at a home, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.
The North Royalton Police Department confirmed to Cleveland-based WEWS the two sisters are Kylie Pifer, 19, and Taylor Pifer, 21, along with their mother, Susanne Taylor.
NEW: N. Royalton police confirm to me women killed in triple homicide are sisters Kylie & Taylor Pifer and their mother Susanne Taylor. pic.twitter.com/D1nrdEYmmG— Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 12, 2017
Kylie and Taylor were both in college living with their mother.
Authorities previously said the women died from gunshot wounds but after further investigation, one of the women died from a knife injury, the cause of death of the other two women is still unknown.
Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with gathering evidence but are not investigating. The North Royalton Police Department is leading the investigation.
Per N. Royalton PD- Mother killed in triple homicide was in mid 40s & daughters were poss. ages 19 & 21. Bodies have been removed from home. pic.twitter.com/9y2anDozft
— Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 12, 2017
Police have not identified any persons of interest.
