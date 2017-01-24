World-renowned snake catchers come to Florida to catch pythons

Current
World-renowned snake catchers are in Florida to help capture pythons invading the Everglades.
The group. from the Irula tribe in India, has removed 13 snakes in just 8 days.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hopeful that they can pass on their skills to snake catchers in Florida.
‘Detector dogs’ trained by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine are assisting in the effort.
FWC says they are helping the tribesmen along with FWC biologists and the University of Florida identify areas where pythons are hiding in what it calls environmentally sensitive locations.
Irula tribesmen & detector dogs help us battle #pythons in #Florida https://t.co/hP6qVScP6g #snake #news pic.twitter.com/MPxI0xTNQ1— MyFWC (@MyFWC) January 24, 2017
