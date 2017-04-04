Horse rescued after falling through utility vault during Taco Bell run

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
This Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo provided by Bob Markin shows Riverside Fire Department firefighters help rescue a horse from a hole in the ground in Riverside, Calif. Fire officials say the saddled horse and its rider had just left a Taco Bell near downtown Riverside on Saturday when the cover on a utility vault collapsed. Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie says a crane was initially requested to haul the horse from the vault but it wasn't needed. (Bob Markin via AP)
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a horse returning from a run to Taco Bell escaped serious injury after falling into a 5-foot-deep hole in Southern California.
Fire officials say the saddled horse and its rider had just left a Taco Bell near downtown Riverside on Saturday when the cover on a utility vault collapsed.
Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie says a crane was initially requested to haul the horse from the vault but it wasn't needed. The animal managed to position itself so crews could pull it out using ropes.
A veterinarian says the horse suffered minor cuts to its legs.
DeLaurie tells the Press-Enterprise that it's unusual to see a horse in that part of the inland city of about 300,000 people.
Floyd Mayweather's son Zion had a Sweet 16 birthday party worthy of a Las Vegas nightclub.
A judge has granted singer Mel B a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged…
Madame Tussauds added President Donald Trump's handprint to its collection in Las Vegas.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.