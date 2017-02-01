Hooters to open fast casual restaurant — with male and female servers

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 68°
LO: 47°
HI: 67°
LO: 49°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
Hooters restaurants are best known for two things: Spicy chicken wings and scantily-clad waitresses. But only one of those will be available at its newest location.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Hooters Management Corp. — one of two companies that operate Hooters restaurants — will open a fast-casual style dining establishment outside of Chicago next month.
Hoots: A Hooters Joint, will feature an abbreviated menu of Hooters’ classics, as well as counter service for dine-in or takeout. It will also include a full-service bar for those who want to stick around.
What it won’t include is the “Hooters Girls” and their iconic short shorts. According to the Tribune, workers will be a mix of men and women in more traditional uniforms.
Hooters is looking to capitalize on the success of fast-casual dining options: Restaurants like Chipotle, Panera and Shake Shack that offer the convenience of fast food and the quality of a casual dining chain.
The first Hoots location will open in Cicero, Illinois in March.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
A lawsuit claims that the NFL is paying cheerleaders less than minimum wage.
Dutch researchers are developing a Tinder-like app for primates, though initial tests aren't going as planned.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.