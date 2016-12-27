Hollywood reacts to the loss of Carrie Fisher

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

2016 claimed another titan of entertainment on Tuesday, as Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 following a medical emergency she suffered on an airplane on Dec. 23. Hollywood and the worldwide Star Wars community quickly took to social media to remember the woman who brought Princess Leia to life and inspired.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking tweet came from Fisher's dog, Gary — or at least from his account.

 

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, said he was "devastated" by the loss.

 

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars films, tweeted that the "force was dark today."

 

 

Anthony Daniels, the voice of C-3PO, tweeted on Christmas Eve that his only Christmas wish was for Fisher to recover. On Tuesday, he shared his grief with the world.

 

 

Dozens of other actors, comedians and writers also weighed in to share stories about how Fisher touched their lives.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

