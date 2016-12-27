Hollywood reacts to the loss of Carrie Fisher

Current
2016 claimed another titan of entertainment on Tuesday, as Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 following a medical emergency she suffered on an airplane on Dec. 23. Hollywood and the worldwide Star Wars community quickly took to social media to remember the woman who brought Princess Leia to life and inspired.
Perhaps the most heartbreaking tweet came from Fisher's dog, Gary — or at least from his account.
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, said he was "devastated" by the loss.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars films, tweeted that the "force was dark today."
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
Anthony Daniels, the voice of C-3PO, tweeted on Christmas Eve that his only Christmas wish was for Fisher to recover. On Tuesday, he shared his grief with the world.
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
Dozens of other actors, comedians and writers also weighed in to share stories about how Fisher touched their lives.
Sadness and thoughts for icons of my time. RIP #CarrieFisher #georgemichael— Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was also a damn fine and very funny writer. RIP.— Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) December 27, 2016
I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016
We are so, so sad to hear about the passing of Carrie Fisher. To us, she is royalty. RIP, General. :pray::heart: pic.twitter.com/LPKeiPNtUx— Nerdist (@nerdist) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/8BfXeZiGNd— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 27, 2016
"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art." — Carrie Fisher #RIP pic.twitter.com/QRJFYI7dNA— Tribeca (@Tribeca) December 27, 2016
Love you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/RS57icVPdT— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) December 27, 2016
RIP— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher
May the force be with you always
... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e
