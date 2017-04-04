Watch police officers tackle female driver after chase in metro Detroit

WXYZ
7:13 AM, Apr 4, 2017
8:22 AM, Apr 4, 2017

Woman arrested after police chase through Dearborn/Detroit area

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A female driver has been arrested after a high speed chase in the Detroit/Hamtramck area in Michigan.

The chase began on Detroit's east side.

A female driver was wanted in a possible kidnapping, according to police.

The driver could be seen driving on one way streets and on lawns.

The chase ended near an I-75 service drive. The woman jumped out of the vehicle when she encountered tire trouble. 

She tried to run and jump a fence, but several officers tackled her to the ground.

The woman could be seen trying to wiggle free from police.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending