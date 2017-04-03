Harrison Ford won't face discipline in landing mishap

Current
The Federal Aviation Administration will not pursue enforcement action against actor Harrison Ford after he mistakenly landed a small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport, his attorney said.
The veteran actor on February 13 landed his plane on the taxiway of a Santa Ana airport, flying directly over an American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet, federal officials said.
In audio recordings, Ford said he was distracted by two jets.
Ford's attorney, Stephen Hofer, said the FAA conducted a full investigation and interviewed his client.
The agency let Ford, 74, keep his pilot's certificate and did not place any restrictions, the attorney said in a statement.
"Mr. Ford has held a pilot's certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action," Hofer said in a statement.
An FAA spokesman confirmed the agency completed an investigation into the airport incident, but refused to comment on specific cases.
"When a deviation results from factors such as flawed procedures or simple mistakes, we typically use tools including counseling and training to ensure compliance going forward," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN.
