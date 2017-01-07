GOP congressman removes student painting from Capitol

Current
A congressman personally removed a painting from a wall in the Capitol building Friday because the painting depicted police officers as pigs.
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Ca.) and his colleagues unscrewed the painting from the wall after a GOP meeting in which the painting was discussed.
“I found it offensive. I think it's offensive to the men and women who protect our country. I was in the Marine Corps,” Hunter told USA Today. “The U.S. Capitol is not the right place."
The painting was on display as part of a program that features works of art by high school students from every congressional district. According to USA Today, the piece was painted by a student from Missouri’s 1st District, which includes St. Louis. The district is represented by Democrat Lacy Clay.
This was the painting that Duncan Hunter removed. pic.twitter.com/GxCEEOQ6qP— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2017
Hunter returned the painting to Clay’s office. A spokesman for Clay has yet to comment on the painting.
Hunter says he hasn’t received any pushback from his colleagues, and has received a thank you from the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police.
