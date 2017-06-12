Viral chart on Instagram shows how we all feel on Sunday nights

Scripps National Desk
10:22 AM, Jun 12, 2017
20 mins ago
@mattsurelee on Instagram

An image making the rounds on social media aims to do one thing — help express every Monday-Friday worker's feelings as the Sunday blues creep up each weekend.

Instagrammer Matt Shirley has posted multiple hand-drawn graphics. His latest shows panic as charting high on Sunday nights.

 

The rare Sunday chart.

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending