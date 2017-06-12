Viral chart on Instagram shows how we all feel on Sunday nights

Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 62°
An image making the rounds on social media aims to do one thing — help express every Monday-Friday worker's feelings as the Sunday blues creep up each weekend.
Instagrammer Matt Shirley has posted multiple hand-drawn graphics. His latest shows panic as charting high on Sunday nights.
The rare Sunday chart.A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT
The rare Sunday chart.
A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on
Production of "Bachelor in Paradise" has been suspended over alleged misconduct on the set.
Although some people consider Jimmy Carter one of the worst presidents of the United States, his popularity has soared since he left office.
Strong winds in Illinois caused a hot-air balloon to crash into 2 other balloons and the pilot to fall out.
Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.
Moschino’s modern showgirl can’t leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.
Police in Connecticut are investigating the possibility that some cupcakes passed out by a student were tainted with bodily fluids.