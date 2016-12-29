From marching band to team? Viral video gives Ohio State trumpeter a tryout

Current
A Twitter video that went viral this week of a college marching band member nailing a 55-yard field goal has led to a tryout with the team.
The video, posted by the Ohio State University Marching Band on Tuesday, shows sophomore trumpet player Austin Brizee hitting a 55-yard field goal through the uprights at OSU's practice facility. The band was using the facility to practice its routine in preparation for this Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.
By comparison, the longest field goal made during a game by Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin was 45 yards. Only one Division I kick was successful from longer than 55 yards in 2016.
Hey @OSUCoachMeyer @OsuCoachCoombs, you guys need a kicker for Saturday? @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/e1UQWU0Nk1— OSU Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 27, 2016
The video of Brizee got to Ohio State player development coach Eron Hodges, who offered Brizee a tryout after the team's bowl season comes to a close.
According to Ohio State fan site 11 Warriors, Brizee said that he has never played football, but has a soccer background. Coincidentally, Durbin also came from a soccer background before walking on at Ohio State as a football kicker.
