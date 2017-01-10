Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect faces possible death penalty

Current
Keurig is teaming up with the company behind Budweiser to create an in-home booze machine.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.
Throwing a snowball in Provo, Utah is considered a misdemeanor if you hit another person or their property.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.