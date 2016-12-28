Dylann Roof tells judge he will not call witnesses

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 58°
LO: 40°
HI: 55°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
CHARLESTON, South Carolina (CNN) -- Dylann Roof, the admitted white supremacist who could face the death penalty for killing nine black churchgoers, was back in court Wednesday morning.
He told a federal judge he still plans to represent himself at the penalty phase of his trial, which starts Tuesday. He said would make an opening statement but would call no witnesses or present any evidence.
Roof confessed to the killings and was convicted December 15 on all 33 charges in the June 2015 shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He was represented by a lawyer during the guilt phase of the trial.
On Wednesday, he was in court for a scheduled hearing.
"First of all if I can ... I do intend to do an opening statement after the theirs," Roof said, after the judge said prosecutors would give an opening statement first.
His lawyers have challenged the federal death penalty.
The same jury that convicted him will decide his fate.
13 Action News spoke with friends of the actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday hours after the 84-year-old died.
Scarlett Johansson is box office gold, at least according to Forbes magazine .
Hershey’s has debuted its Cookie Layer Crunch bars which are available now in Las Vegas stores.
Las Vegas is being highlighted as Google Earth adds historic imagery to its Timelapse feature.
Fellow actors and members of the Star Wars community took to social media Tuesday to remember Carrie Fisher.
'Bath tea' is made with a mixture of dried flower petals and buds, essential oils, salts and more to help relax your mind as well as…