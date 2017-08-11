Dramatic video shows wounded officer saying 'Tell my family that I love them'

Officials in South Carolina this week released dramatic glasses cam video from a Jan. 1, 2016 shooting of an Estill, South Carolina police officer.

Officer Quincy Smith was shot four times after he was deployed to a suspicious person call. The incident was captured on Smith's eyeglasses camera, which he had just purchased on Amazon.

In the video, Smith could be heard telling emergency responders, “Tell my family that I love them.”

Smith survived the incident despite a bullet completely severing a vein in the right side of his neck.

The alleged shooter, Malcolm Antwan Orr, 29, was sentenced on attempted murder charges on Wednesday. He will be forced to serve a 35-year term in prison.

According to Estill Police, Smith attempted to make contact with Orr, who matched the description of a suspicious person given by dispatchers. Orr refused to stop and continued to walk away from Smith while holding a cellphone to his ear. Smith told him to take his hand out of his jacket or he would “be tasered”. That’s is when Orr pulled out a 9-mm handgun and fired at Smith, never taking the phone away from his ear.

According to the video, Smith got back into his cruiser and was able to call for help.

Click here to watch the incident (Note: The video contains graphic material).