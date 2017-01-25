Donald Trump to announce Mexican border wall plans

Mina Abgoon
7:53 PM, Jan 24, 2017
President Donald Trump will announce his plans for a highly-controversial Mexican border wall on Wednesday, USA Today reports.
 
Plans for the wall, a key campaign promise, will come on just the sixth day of Trump’s presidency.
 
He confirmed with a tweet on Tuesday night, "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"
 
Citing two unnamed administration officials, USA Today reports that Trump is expected to begin rolling out executive actions on immigration, such as tightening border security, as well as discuss other immigration enforcement measures.
 
The president is also expected to visit the Department of Homeland security on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said – no specifics, aside from a photo opportunity, have been detailed.

