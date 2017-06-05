Dashcam catches man diving into runaway car to stop it

Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
A man driving his truck down the road in Dixon, Illinois didn't hesitate when he saw an out of control car, whose driver was having a seizure, rolling down the wrong side of the road.
The man stopped his truck, backed out of the way, and put his own truck in park before hopping out and diving into the car to put it in park.
The Dixon Police Department caught the incident on their dash cam as the blue car slowly rolled through a red light.
Police said paramedics arrived shortly after the car was stopped and took the driver to the hospital to recover.
A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection.
An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National…
Authorities say a pregnant driver gave birth and died after crossing a highway median and striking another car head-on Sunday in northern…
A raunchy performance at a school talent show in New York has parents outraged.
A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter.
A mother gave a heartfelt statement as her ex-boyfriend was sentenced for killing their son in 2015.