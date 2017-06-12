US credit card debt to surpass $1 trillion this year, report says

Current
Credit card debt in the United States is $8,038 per household or $940.2 billion total, according to the latest report from the Federal Reserve.
That number is up from $885.4 billion at the same time in 2016.
That $940 billion comes after a big reduction in the first quarter when people typically use annual salary bonus payouts and financially motivated New Year’s resolutions to knock down debt.
The rest of the year, however, the United States uses its time spending and adding to the debt.
An analysis from WalletHub is predicting an additional $60 billion in new credit card debt in 2017, which would easily push the United States over the $1 trillion mark.
Production of "Bachelor in Paradise" has been suspended over alleged misconduct on the set.
Although some people consider Jimmy Carter one of the worst presidents of the United States, his popularity has soared since he left office.
Strong winds in Illinois caused a hot-air balloon to crash into 2 other balloons and the pilot to fall out.
Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.
Moschino’s modern showgirl can’t leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.
Police in Connecticut are investigating the possibility that some cupcakes passed out by a student were tainted with bodily fluids.