Cop catches teen smoking weed, sentences him to 200 pushups

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
A Texas teenager was lucky to avoid jail time after he was caught smoking marijuana by an off-duty police officer last week — but the teen didn’t get off easy.
Video circulating on Facebook shows the teenager serving his punishment of 200 pushups, given to him by Officer Eric Ball in lieu of jail time.
According to KENS-TV, Ball was at an Arlington movie theater earlier this month when he was told that there were teenagers smoking weed outside. Ball confronted the teenager, and found the young man to be respectful and remorseful of his actions.
That’s when Ball decided to try something new. Remembering his days as a high school football player, Ball told the teen he’d let him go if he completed 200 pushups on the spot.
According to KENS, the teen’s mother arrived soon after and thanked the officer for keeping him out of jail.
"She gave a stern warning to her son and even told the officer, 'I would have made him do more push-ups,'" Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police told KENS. He could have very well arrested this teen, but instead he tried to do something better."
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
Lots of stories made headlines this year. Some were good, some were bad. But whatever they were, they definitely got you guys talking.
A couple is in hot water after an incident on flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and it was all caught on camera.
A video of a young boy's reaction after receiving a suit he wanted for Christmas goes viral.
A BASE jumper in Arizona is recovering after a jump went bad.
A fight between shoe store employees and a determined customer was caught on camera at a South Florida mall.
Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.