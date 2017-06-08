Highlights from James Comey's Senate testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump told him numerous times that he was "doing a great job" in that position before he was fired.

Comey gave that answer as part of his testimony before the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Comey was answering questions related to his investigation into Trump's campaign and its alleged ties to Russia.

During the testimony, Comey said he had "no doubt" that Russia was behind some tampering during the 2016 election.

The panel questioning Comey is made up of 15 Senators — eight Republicans and seven Democrats — and is led by Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.). Other notable members of the panel include Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Angus King (D-Maine).

It's been alleged that Trump tried to influence Comey's FBI probe into the Trump-Russia connections. Trump and Comey had several private meetings that were documented by Comey in the months following Trump's election.

When asked about keeping documents on those meetings, Comey told the Senate committee he did so because he knew one day he may need to defend himself and the FBI.

Comey said he always knew he could be fired at any time but said he was "confused" by the reasons Trump gave to the media for his ouster. He said he believed Trump and others in his administration chose to defame him following his firing.

Comey also thanked his former colleagues at the FBI, saying he regretted not having a chance to say a proper goodbye to them before his firing.