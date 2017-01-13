Comedian Steve Harvey meets with President-elect Donald Trump

12:09 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Ben Carson is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and he could get some help with the job from an  unusual source .    Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey dropped by Trump Tower and told reporters he met with Trump to discuss what he could do to help people in housing projects, particularly in the inner cities. "We're going to team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities, which I felt was my only agenda, and he agreed. And he wants to do something, and he realizes that he needs some allies in that department," Harvey said. SEE MORE: Carson Won't Rule Out Trump Benefiting From HUD Funds Harvey also said he spoke with Carson by phone. Harvey said he was inspired by President Obama to sit down and talk with people from all political backgrounds. And he said both Trump and Obama's transition teams helped organize the meeting. Carson is a renowned surgeon, but he has no government or housing experience. Critics have questioned how he's going to  run a department  he's not familiar with. After ending his presidential campaign, Carson said he would decline any position in Trump's administration. An aide said that was because he didn't have the  necessary experience . But Carson apparently changed his mind. Carson's congressional hearing also gave critics reason for concern. He refused to say that he would prevent any of the department's funds from going Trump or his family through Trump's massive real estate portfolio. Trending stories at Newsy.com In The Past, Presidential Inauguration Addresses Have Been About Hope Jenna And Barbara Bush Give Advice To Malia And Sasha Obama Woman Living In US Illegally Asks Paul Ryan: Should I Be Deported?

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and television personality Steve Harvey speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower, January 13, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Trump continues to hold meetings at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Comedian Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to visit President-elect Trump at his office in Trump Tower.

Harvey, the host of game show Family Feud, was reportedly in Manhattan to discuss housing with Trump. Reuters reports that Harvey will work with incoming secretary of Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson on an inner city initiative.

Following his meeting with Trump, Harvey posted a lengthy message on Twitter. 

Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward..... the transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I'm glad I did. I found him in our meeting both congenial and sincere. Trump wants to help the situations in the inner cities so he immediately got Dr. Ben Carson on the phone to put us together to begin dialog in looking at programs and housing to help our inner cities and he's very open to my mentoring efforts across the country. I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area. I feel that something really great could come out of this... I would sit with him anytime.

 

 

 

