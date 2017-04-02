Chili kits recalled due to possible Salmonella

Conagra has recalled Hunt's chili kits due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the chili seasoning packet contained in the kit, the company said on Sunday.

The kits were sold at retailers and military commissaries across the United States. The chili kits are 44.8 ounces, and had a UPC code of 20-0-27000-42063-2. The recalled packages have a best by date of Apr 04, 2018, Apr 05, 2018 and May 01, 2018.

According to Conagra, the company was recently notified that some raw ingredients it received from a supplier might have been contaminated with Salmonella.

The FDA says that Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and typically those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

No one has reported being sickened by the chili kits.

Those with recalled products should return them to the original point of purchase. Consumers with questions can contact Conagra during business hours at 1-800-921-7404.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.