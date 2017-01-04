Charles Manson transferred from prison to hospital

Convicted murderer Charles Manson has been temporarily relocated from a maximum-security prison to a California hospital, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

According to TMZ's report, Manson was transferred from the Corcoran State Prison on Tuesday to a hospital in Bakersfield. It is unknown why Manson is being hospitalized. The hospital is located roughly one hour away from the prison.

Scripps affiliate 23ABC is hearing unconfirmed reports that Manson might be at San Joaquin Community Hospital.

Bakersfield police confirmed Tuesday evening a high-profile inmate is in town for treatment.

A source told the LA Times Manson was seriously ill but could not provide specific information.

Manson, 82, has spent nearly his entire life in prison and is serving nine consecutive life sentences. He has been incarcerated since 1969 after he was charged in connection to the killing of nine individuals.