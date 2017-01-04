Charles Manson signed into hospital as 'Joe Doe,' source says

CALIFORNIA - Famed former cult leader Charles Manson is reportedly hospitalized for gastrointestinal issues under the name "Joe Doe," according to a source who talked with the Bakersfield Californian.

Manson, 82, is known for his association with dozens of Hollywood killings that took place in the 1960s, including that of Actress Sharon Tate.

The New York Post reported Manson's son visited him in the hospital.

Prior to the hospitalization, Manson was being held at Corcoran State Prison, about an hour away from Bakersfield. He was signed in under the fake name at Mercy Hospital Downtown, the Bakersfield Californian reported.

Prison vans were parked outside the hospital Tuesday night.

Initially, sources told 23ABC in Bakersfield that Manson might also have been at San Joaquin Community Hospital. A woman told 23ABC her husband was in the same room as Manson at San Joaquin for a brief time while being treated Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital will not comment on whether Manson is at or has spent time at San Joaquin.

Manson is connected to the1960s killings because people who were considered to be his followers carried out the heinous acts. The killings were also inspired by the book "Helter Skelter."

It is believed Manson's followers — called "The Manson Family" — carried out around 35 killings, though many were not tried due to lack of evidence.

Manson was born in 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio. His birth name is Charles Miles Maddox.