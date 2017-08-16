Brew up a gourmet meal with these 3 beer recipes

Some people think of beer as just a beverage, but more and more chefs are using beer's flavors and textures to make gourmet meals. If you want to cook like a fancy chef while also getting an extra serving of your favorite brew, Lindsey Granger's got 3 delicious beer recipes you'll want to sink your suds into.

1. Beer Cheddar Cornbread

You'll Need: 3 eggs, 1/2 cup butter,1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese, 1/3 cup sour cream, 1 cup of your favorite brew (preferably a lighter IPA with a lot of flavor), 6 slices of bacon (diced), 1/2 cup corn meal, 1 1/2 cup flour, 2 Tbsp sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp baking powder, 3/4 tsp salt

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Mix your eggs, butter, milk, sour cream, and beer in one bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix your corn meal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Pour the mixtures together into a baking pan, add your bacon, then top with cheddar cheese.

Place the baking pan into the oven and bake for 35 minutes.

Take the bread out of the oven and serve.

2. Spicy Beer Shrimp

You'll Need: Cooking oil, 6-8 Shrimp (head on or off), diced onions, salt, Sambal, tomato paste, 1 cup of citrus-flavored beer

Oil a saute pan, then toss in your diced onions, followed by a little salt.

Add your Sambal, tomato paste, and citrusy beer to the pan. Mix the ingredients together until combined and boiling.

Add in your shrimp and cook for 3 minutes on each side.

Serve the dish as an appetizer or as a meal, over rice, with some veggies!

3. Beer-imisu

You read that right: Tiramisu, made with beer!

You'll Need: 3 eggs, pinch of salt, 3/4 cups sugar (divided), 8-oz mascarpone cheese, 1/2 cup chilled heavy cream, 1/4 cup powdered sugar, 12 ounces of your preferred stout beer, 1 Tbsp. espresso powder, 24 Italian ladyfingers, 3 oz bar of dark chocolate (shaved)

Separate the yolks of your eggs into a large bowl; place the whites into a medium bowl.

To your medium bowl of whites, add a pinch of salt, then beat the whites until they start to form peaks. Add 1/4 cup of white sugar to the mix, then beat again until combined.

To your larger bowl of yolks, add 1/2 cup of white sugar and beat until the color is light. Then Beat in your mascarpone cheese.

In another medium sized bowl, pour in your cream and powdered sugar. Beat this mixture until small peaks begin to form. Then pour the cream-sugar mix into your large, yolks bowl. Stir together, then gently fold your egg whites into the large bowl, and fold until just combined.

In a shallow bowl, stir your beer and espresso powder, then, one at a time, dip your ladyfingers into the beer mix and lay them in a tight layer at the bottom of a baking dish.

Top the ladyfingers with a layer of cream, then repeat two more times, until you have 3 layers of lady fingers and 3 layers of mascarpone cream.

Chill the 'misu for at least 6 hours and up to overnight.

Before serving, sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Delicious!

