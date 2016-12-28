Boss takes employees on Caribbean cruise — all 800 of them

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 58°
LO: 40°
HI: 55°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
(CNN) -- January in Iowa can be cold and dreary, but employees at a cabinet company are about to get a sunny reprieve from the winter doldrums, all thanks to the boss.
All of the more than 800 employees of Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo will get a free trip to the Caribbean next month. The company announced the trip on its Facebook page.
"We leave January 8," company president Gary Bertch told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. "We've got four charter aircraft that will be flying directly to Miami Sunday and staying at a nice five-star hotel. Then on Monday, we'll bus over from the hotel to the port and load up on the ship."
Bertch told his employees the trip was a reward for them after they helped the company meet its goals for the year. He offered the cruise as an incentive a year ago.
"We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals."
That's a heck of a lot better than getting a $5 gift card and a pat on the back.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserve
13 Action News spoke with friends of the actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday hours after the 84-year-old died.
Scarlett Johansson is box office gold, at least according to Forbes magazine .
Hershey’s has debuted its Cookie Layer Crunch bars which are available now in Las Vegas stores.
Las Vegas is being highlighted as Google Earth adds historic imagery to its Timelapse feature.
Fellow actors and members of the Star Wars community took to social media Tuesday to remember Carrie Fisher.
'Bath tea' is made with a mixture of dried flower petals and buds, essential oils, salts and more to help relax your mind as well as…