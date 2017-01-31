Bishop attack during Mass caught on video

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
A Catholic bishop is recovering after being attacked while celebrating Mass on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Newark, New Jersey.
Bishop Manual Cruz stood on the altar to lead prayers during a special service honoring the late baseball player Roberto Clemente. As he prayed, a man dressed in white walked up to the altar in silence and then suddenly punched the bishop in the mouth.
The attack was caught on video.
The attacker was quickly subdued, arrested and removed from the church as the altar server tended to the injured bishop. Police identified the suspect as Charles Miller, who is due in court on Tuesday, according to CBS New York.
Cruz had to get 30 stitches in his mouth as a result of the attack.
"I am in pain," he told CBS New York. "I am a little frightened inside. I'm only a human being, but otherwise I'm ok."
Despite his physical injury, Bishop Cruz said his spirit and faith remain strong.
"You are our brothers and sisters and this man who came to the altar is my brother, and I've been praying for him," he said.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.