Bill O'Reilly to interview Donald Trump before Super Bowl 51

Justin Boggs
1:19 PM, Jan 17, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Donald Trump (L) and Bill O'Reilly attend the Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

Michael Stewart
Copyright Getty Images

Just two weeks after his inauguration, Donald Trump will participate in a televised interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly during the pregame show of Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. 

O'Reilly announced on his website that the interview is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox, roughly two hours before kickoff. The interview could be one of Trump's first after taking the oath of office. 

Trump has made a number of appearances on O'Reilly's primetime show "The O'Reilly Factor." 

The presidential Super Bowl interview is a tradition Barack Obama started during his first term. O'Reilly participated in two such interviews. O'Reilly interviewed Obama before the 2011 and 2014 Super Bowls. 

The interviews with Obama tended to be lighter, with the president offering a prediction on the upcoming game. Obama even joined in a pregame beer before the 2015 Super Bowl. 

