Bill O'Reilly accused of sexual harassment

Associated Press
12:31 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Documents obtained by The New York Times show Fox News recently settled a  sexual harassment  lawsuit against its top anchor, Bill O'Reilly. Former Fox personality Juliet Huddy claimed O'Reilly made inappropriate sexual advances toward her in 2011.  A letter from Huddy's lawyers said O'Reilly tried to kiss and grab her. The letter also alleged he made "highly inappropriate and sexual" phone calls to Huddy. And it made  similar claims  about Fox News co-President Jack Abernethy. Fox News representatives denied any wrongdoing from its employees, saying Huddy's letter "contains substantial falsehoods." SEE MORE: New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Roger Ailes And Fox News But Huddy's lawyers said when she denied those advances, O'Reilly used his significant sway at Fox News to derail her career.  Huddy says she lost her segment on O'Reilly's show and was transferred to the 4:30 a.m. newscast on a local Fox affiliate in retaliation. She reportedly got a settlement in the high six figures. Those allegations were settled just one day before Gretchen Carlson received a reported  $20 million  settlement after she claimed former Fox News president Roger Ailes sexually harassed her. O'Reilly was slapped with a similar lawsuit from a producer on his show in 2004. That suit was reportedly settled for millions of dollars. Trending stories at Newsy.com Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Receives The Death Penalty The US Is Testing Micro-Drone Swarms Deployed From Fighter Jets Portland Newspaper Helps People Escape Poverty

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Fox News personality who accused Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment was paid a sum in the high six figures by the network's parent company in exchange for her silence and agreement not to sue, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The employee, Juliet Huddy, said O'Reilly, the network's biggest star, pursued a sexual relationship with her in 2011. When she rebuffed O'Reilly's advances, he tried to derail her career, the Times reported, citing a letter from her lawyers to Fox News it obtained.

The secret agreement was reportedly struck between Huddy and network parent 21st Century Fox in September, weeks after Roger Ailes was ousted as network chairman amid a sexual harassment scandal.

 

 

 

A Huddy representative had no comment. A Fox News spokeswoman said the letter contains "substantial falsehoods."

