Audi recalls 576,000 SUVs nationwide

Volkswagon's Audi brand has issued a recall for more than 576,000 US vehicles for two individual mechanical issues, according to the Associated Press.
The first mechanical issue involves an electric coolant pump that can get blocked by debris, causing overheating and potential fire. The following models are part of the recall, which includes 342,867 vehicles:- 2013-16 Audi A4 sedans produced between Feb. 20, 2012 and Dec. 8, 2015
The second mechanical issue is due to faulty sunroom drainage systems that can allow water to soak foam around the side airbag inflation mechanism. Affected models include 2011-2017 Q5 SUVs — a total of 234,054 vehicles.
Audi announced it plans to contact owners about the recalls and will repair the affected vehicles at no cost to the owners.
Audi owners can check to see if their specific vehicle is under the recall notice by visiting Audi's official recall page and entering their Vehicle Identification Number.
