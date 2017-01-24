Current
CINCINNATI -- Police released video Monday of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones shot after his arrest earlier this month.
Jones, 33, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business Jan. 3 after he pushed and poked a security guard in the eye, according to court records. They also state that Jones refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting as he was being arrested.
The newly-released 20-minute video shows Jones in the back of a police vehicle. He seems to be berating the police officer driving and asking him questions, calling the officer a b---- a-- n----- and telling the officer to s--- [his] d---. He also repeatedly asks why he has been arrested.
"I hope you die tomorrow," Jones seems to say to the officer in the video.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language which some readers may find offensive.
In a 911 call released after the arrest, a man who identified himself as a Millennium Hotel security guard told the dispatcher that Jones and another person were causing a "ruckus" at the hotel.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has until mid-February to decide if he will pursue the charges against Jones.
